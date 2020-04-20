How to Afford College After COVID-19

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — During these uncertain economic times, it’s especially important for high school seniors and their parents to get some help for college funding.

This morning, we learned how to do just that with Stephen Schatz, Executive Director of Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education.

Hawai’i P-20 is co-hosting a webinar for families with the Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i on Tuesday, April 22 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm titled: How Does our Family Pay for College After COVID-19

