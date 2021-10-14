How much are Hawaii inmates getting paid to get the COVID vaccine?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is offering inmates $50 to get fully vaccinated against COVID, while testing and vaccination remain voluntary.

Inmates in PSD custody who become fully vaccinated between March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024 are eligible to receive the one-time incentive reward. The payment will be sent to the inmate’s trust account.

“PSD is doing everything it can to educate inmates about the vaccine and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in inmate vaccinations that we believe is a result of our education efforts. It is our hope that inmates who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated will participate.”

PSD is also coordinating with the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona to offer this incentive to Hawaii inmates housed at the out-of-state facility. There are currently 2,530 inmates in custody at both facilities who qualify for the payment. Another 137 inmates are pending full vaccination status.

PSD received approval for $615,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to be used as an incentive initiative for those in custody.

