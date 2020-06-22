How has COVID-19 impacted outlook on high education?

The pandemic has impacted nearly every facet of people’s lives including those who have plans for higher education. We spoke to educators and high school graduates about what effect COVID-19 has had on them. Educators we spoke to say at this point in time they’re not seeing a dip in enrollment or applications some universities across the nation were anticipating to see because of the pandemic.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the country, but here in Hawaii, we flattened the curve. We even reversed the curve, so I think people are recognizing this is a very safe place to be,” said Land Askildson, Chaminade University Provost.

“We’re up 20-percent for our first -time, full-time Freshman class but I do think it’s going to have a nationwide effect on higher education. But it remains to be seen how and in what ways that will play out,” said John Gotanda, Hawaii Pacific University President.

The Assistant Principal of Waipahu High School tells us for students who are interested in the healthcare field, the Coronavirus has in a way solidified their decision. Waipahu High offers different academies to incoming Freshman. We’re told a lot of students registering now are choosing the Academy of Health and Sciences.

“The only thing I can attribute it to is the fact that of the situation we are going through now with the pandemic,” said Assistant Principal Eunice Fukunaga. “I think for a teenager, you see them in the media and you have a propensity to help people, I think it’s natural for you to kind of be, you know, kind of be interested in the healthcare field.”

Fukunaga tells us because the Coronavirus brings too many unknowns, some students are debating whether to stay home for college. For Moanalua High School Graduate Jansen York, he says COVID-19 has changed his college plans.

“In April, I was all set to go to Mt. San Antonio College. It’s in California and I was going to play football, but once it started picking up in the U.S., it was kind of iffy. So we actually decided to go to the first semester at UH Manoa,” said Jansen.

What hasn’t changed is his plan to study civil engineering. Kaiser High School Graduate Madison Mora also tells us the pandemic has not altered her career path either.

“Although I am majoring in something that I want to pursue, in the sports medicine field, it has opened my mind to a little more options where I could help people if the pandemic is still here then I could go into a different field so I can be more essential,” said Madison.