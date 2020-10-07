How can you celebrate Halloween? Some people are getting creative with the DOH recommendations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is about three weeks away, but this year will look a lot different from past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawaii Department of Health said people can still have fun on Halloween but it has to be celebrated safely.

“We do want children and families to be able to have fun,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District health officer. “So trick or treating events that can be done within the immediate household or the people with whom people ordinarily are interacting are safer.”

This time around, door-to-door trick or treating and handing out treats to kids from a shared bucket of candy is not recommended because the hand-to-hand contact spreads germs and could spread the virus.

“There’s been some creative approaches to contactless giving of treats,” said Berreman. “I’m not sure what those look like but if those are available. That’s okay.”

Any parties will have to wait until next year. Large in-person gatherings aren’t recommended. Berreman said if you can, you should make your gathering virtual.

“Costume contests online, scary movie night,” said Berreman. “I know people have arranged drive in movies, at least here on Kauai.”

Some in the community are even getting creative with Halloween ideas people can enjoy in-person.

Waimanalo County Farms is holding a drive-through pumpkin patch.

Local teacher Chuck Martin set a large Halloween display outside his home in Niu Valley where people can stop by and take pictures. It is a yearly tradition for him to create new characters to decorate the yard, and this year won’t be any different.

“My hopes are that a lot more kids will come by and take pictures of themselves with the characters,” said Martin. “I mean that’s always been a big thing.”

This year, there are new characters like Batman, Spiderman, Frankenstein and the Seven Dwarfs from Snow White.

“Just to see [the kids] smile and enjoy themselves, that’s the big thing, I mean that’s what basically makes us all happy,” said Martin.

“I think it’s an opportunity to think about how to creatively, have fun and enjoy interactions while staying safe,” said Berreman.

She said strict masks, social distancing and hand-washing practices should all be followed on Halloween, and she even suggests people take sanitizer with them.

As for masks, Halloween masks with openings for the mouth or nose won’t work. A mask must cover those areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Health also does not recommend using two masks because that could lead to issues with breathing.

