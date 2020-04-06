How are people searching up coronavirus on Google?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the current topic of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, millions are seeking out answers.

According to the search engine’s data on Google Trends, the most popular question that was asked on April 3 in the United States was, “What is the recovery rate for coronavirus?”

As for worldwide, “Cotton bandanas” was a trending search topic in the past week.

The question “Should Americans wear masks” bumped up by 1,800 percent in the U.S. And ss for the word “Meditation,” the search for the word on Google reached an all-time high worldwide.

The top three preventative measures searched in the past week in the nation were:

Hand washing

Face masks

Social distancing

To get more on how the virus is being searched, click here.