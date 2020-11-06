House Health Committee discusses Hawaii’s statewide vaccination program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State House Committee on COVID-19 continued its series of public health hearings on Nov. 5, where discussion centered around Hawaii’s future statewide vaccination program and concerns and challenges specific to Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

One key question officials are still looking to answer is the exact number of vaccinations that will be available in the first delivery. It will certainly be in two separate doses, they say.

“The way we’re being told right now is that there is a two-dose series, which the two front runner vaccines are two-dose series. We will go ahead and administer the first dose which is allocated to us,” said Ronald Balajadia, Immunization Branch Chief at the Department of Health. “And then an accompanying vaccine for the second dose will be available so that we’re able to ensure those persons will get a second dose.”

The vaccinations will be administered approximately one month apart.

State health officials have also said priority will be given to health care workers, the elderly, essential workers and those with pre-existing conditions due to a limited initial supply.

Latest Stories on KHON2