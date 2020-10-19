House Education Committee to hold briefing on school’s COVID-19 funding, distance learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The House Education Committee will hold an informational briefing on the status of COVID-19 related funding and distance learning in Hawaii’s public schools on Tuesday, October 20.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Reports will be presented by:
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
- Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent
- Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent
- Brian Hallett, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, Office of Fiscal Services
- Heidi Armstrong, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services
- Brook Conner, Chief Information Officer
State Public Charter School Commission
- Yvonne Lau, Interim Executive Director
- Danny Vasconcellos, Finance and Operations Director
Latest Stories on KHON2
- As Senate weighs COVID-19 relief, AP reports White House tried to control CDC pandemic messaging
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell discusses ballot drop boxes and in-person voting
- Time running out to reach COVID-19 relief deal before election
- DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Marcus Mariota to join active roster for Las Vegas Raiders