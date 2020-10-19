House Education Committee to hold briefing on school’s COVID-19 funding, distance learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The House Education Committee will hold an informational briefing on the status of COVID-19 related funding and distance learning in Hawaii’s public schools on Tuesday, October 20.

Reports will be presented by:

Hawaiʻi State Department of Education 

  • Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent 
  • Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent 
  • Brian Hallett, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, Office of Fiscal Services 
  • Heidi Armstrong, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services 
  • Brook Conner, Chief Information Officer 

State Public Charter School Commission 

  • Yvonne Lau, Interim Executive Director 
  • Danny Vasconcellos, Finance and Operations Director 

