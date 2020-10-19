House Education Committee to hold briefing on school’s COVID-19 funding, distance learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The House Education Committee will hold an informational briefing on the status of COVID-19 related funding and distance learning in Hawaii’s public schools on Tuesday, October 20.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Reports will be presented by:

Hawaiʻi State Department of Education

Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent

Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent

Brian Hallett, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, Office of Fiscal Services

Heidi Armstrong, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services

Brook Conner, Chief Information Officer

State Public Charter School Commission

Yvonne Lau, Interim Executive Director

Danny Vasconcellos, Finance and Operations Director

Latest Stories on KHON2