House bill aims to discourage ballot harvesting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KHON2) — A bipartisan bill that aims to improve the security of mail-in ballot voting was re-introduced to the house floor on Thursday, Sept. 17. Bill H.R. 8285, better known as the Election Fraud Prevention Act, would prohibit election funding to states which permit ballot harvesting.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Election Fraud Prevention Act was proposed by representatives Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai’i) and Rodney Davis (Illinois) as most states, like Hawai’i, gear up for an all mail-in general election.

The representatives expressed their concerns with states who are legally allowed to practice ballot harvesting, which involves allowing third parties to collect and deliver ballots in some states. Gabbard’s proposal advocates for voting ballots to only be handled by election officials and mail carriers.

Family members, household members and caregivers would also be able to deliver ballots on behalf of the voter, according to the bill.

“While some states have prohibited vote harvesting, many states lack any regulations that would stop third-parties from fraudulently collecting and mishandling ballots as has occurred in recent elections. Our bipartisan bill incentivizes states to take action and prevent any political parties or any third-party special interest groups from interfering with our sacred right to vote,” Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district

The Election Fraud Prevention Act would also amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to prohibit election funding to states which permit ballot harvesting.

For the full press release, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2