Hotels ready to welcome back inter-island travelers

Hotels across the state are getting ready to welcome back inter-island travelers.

Many hotels remain closed, but the ones that are open said they’ve taken extra precautions in busy areas like hotel lobbies.

Outrigger Hotels launched its Clean Commitment Program which focuses on sanitation/disinfection, social distancing, and guest and staff well-being.

The hotels will use Ecolab products to sanitize and ensure all areas are cleaned and disinfected with increased frequency.

Outrigger hotels are now using an advanced sterilization technology and have UV wands for front desk and guest room items and Electrostatic Sprayers for all public areas.

“It’s UVC technology, which is confirmed to killed COVID so we’re using all of those in our public areas,” explained Mike Shaff, Vice President of Operations for Outrigger Hotels.

He said there will be a focus on high-touch areas including handles, tv remotes, in-room control panels, light switches, toilet seats, nightstands, telephones, alarm clocks, luggage racks and flooring.

The Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort also updated it’s pool area to allow for 6-feet separation between groups and spaced out seating in the lobby.

“We’ve focused on a lot of the high-volume areas and the lobby’s, the guests should feel very comfortable coming into our hotels that we have open right now,” Shaff said.

Duke’s Waikiki, which is located within the hotel, is also following Outrigger’s Clean Commitment Program as well.

Shaff said all hotel employees will be temperature checked before work.

“I think customers can feel confident knowing we’re not allowing any host (employee) who has even a sniffle or a fever come to work that day,” he said.

“That’s another element we can add to help build the confidence, especially as interisland opens up this week and people are coming in.”

According to Outriggers website, all staff are required to wash their hands or use sanitizer every 60 minutes for 20 seconds, and after any activity using their hands.

“Then there is training,” he continued. “As we operate or open hotels and start bringing other hotels back to operation later, a lot of training needs to happen so our employees and hosts know how to take care of the guest and what to look for, and how to perform our new cleaning protocols.”

“It’s important for all the hotels in Hawaii that we’re standing together in having the same types of protocols to make sure people are aware of how safe Hawaii is to return to,” Shaff said.

He said not all the rooms and floors are open as tourism remains halted.

“We’re opening the floors as occupancy dictates, we’re not running at high occupancy right now so we’re really able to offer the guests some of the more premium rooms so kama’aina traveling over who make the decision to come, Outrigger is right on the sand, and we have a lot of great views,” he said.

He said higher occupancy will help bring staff members back.

“We know with the 14-day quarantine going through the end of July that bringing hotels back online will be a slow ramp up and unfortunately, that equates to how we bring back staffing at this point. It will be minimal based on occupancy, and we want to ramp it up as healthy as possible,” Shaff said.

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort is currently offering kama’aina rates including discounted parking, free room upgrades, no resort fee and all pets are welcome.

On the Garden Isle, the Kauai Beach Resort and Spa has been staying busy.

The General Manager decided to offer cheap rates for Kauai residents.

“We’ve been very popular, we have the four swimming pools, ever since the mayor said open up the swimming pools, the whole county of Kauai has been taking advantage of that,” said Robert Minicola, the resort’s GM.

“We’ve been getting most of the kama’aina which we’re happy to see and with that occupancy it helps me bring back some of my employees which we’re excited about as well,” he said.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami also gave the green light for bars on Kauai to re-open.

“We get to open up the pool bar this weekend too,” Minicola said.

He said they will be offering kama’aina rates for neighbor island residents.

Kauai Beach Resort and Spa is offering rooms for kama’aina at $139/night, and if you want a car it’s $20 more. They have rates at $99 for Kauai residents.

The General Manager for Grand Naniloa Hotel said they’re seeing an uptick in room reservations from neighbor island residents.

“The phone traffic, the reservation traffic has picked up,” said Ed Gunderson, General Manager. “I think you can tell from an interisland perspective that people are definitely ready to travel.”

The hotel, which is operated by Hilton, has rolled out its own cleaning program as well.

“From a guest room perspective, there’s 10 high-touch areas that we all can relate to, so all the buttons and switches in the guest rooms, remote controls, and all the things you would normally touch, we have a very big deep clean process for that,” he explained.

The hotel also has hand sanitizers placed at the hotel entrance and front desk.

“You can expect to see six-feet social distancing signs up, and we’re asking people to comply with that and with wearing face masks as you enter and walk through the property,” he said.

He said all the rooms are open and available.

“I think we’ll be busier than we have been certainly with inter-island travel opening up, we’ll see,” he said.

Grand Naniloa Hotel is offering kama’aina rates at $99/night, with waived resort fees and free parking.

They are also offering a food package that starts at $139, and includes a $50 food credit for dining at Hula Hula Grill each day.