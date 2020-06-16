Live Now
Hotel workers urge safety first as tourism reopens in the future

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of hotel workers hit the streets on June 15 to make their voices heard.

Unite Here Local 5 employees hosted another car caravan from Kakaako Waterfront Park to the State Capitol where they also held a sign waving.

They’re demanding Hawaii’s leaders to put public safety and Hawaii’s workers first as they plan to reopen tourism.

