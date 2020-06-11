Hotel security keeps tabs on quarantined visitors

The mandatory 14-day quarantine will be lifted next week for interisland travel, but the stay-in-place order still applies for out-of-state visitors, and despite the state’s orders more travelers continue to arrive.

Nearly 500 visitors arrived Tuesday by air, these are people who are expected to not leave their place of lodging for 14 days to help curve the spread of COVID-19.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is an organization partnered with the state to send back visitors who violate the order.

Jessica Lani Rich is the organization’s president and CEO, she said majority of visitors are aware of the mandatory quarantine but they still decide to chance it.

Rich said, “Some of the trends that we are seeing are people who made reservations in advance, a year ago or six months ago and they don’t want to change their reservations, so they decide to come to Hawaii to vacation anyway. “

Rich said there is an entire network that supervises the visitors moves, from airport officials to hotel clerks and security.

Lokahi Keama is the Chief of Security at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel, where they have noticed an influx of visitors who are under quarantine orders, but cameras throughout the hotel make it easier to follow their moves.

Keama said, “As you can see we do have a fair amount of closed-circuit televisions, we do miss here and there, but this morning we called HPD about a quarantine breaker who lied to us in regards to their days of stay.”

VASH has sent 81 people back to their airport of origin.

Keama said security personnel makes sure to hand a flyer with quarantine rules to each visitor who checks into the hotel as well as the privately-owned condos.

Security at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel also includes a one-time-use key card to enter the room, it will not reopen the door if the guest leaves.

Keama said, “We also electronically lock-out their door, they are able to exit in an event of an emergency but once they exit their room they are not able to enter and from there we contact HPD.”

This is the type of work many hotel employees will have to do for at least another month, Governor David Ige extended the 14-day quarantine order for international and out-of-state visitors through July.