Hospitals prep for the COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hospitals across the state are prepping facilities and conducting mock vaccination clinics, anticipating the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Queens Medical Center is one of the registered vaccination centers, and President Jason Chang said they have the equipment needed to safely store the doses once they get here.

“We have two freezers and they’re high capacity freezers so we can store probably 10,000 to 15,000 doses at any given time and that can be stored up to six months,” said Chang.

A Kaiser Permanente spokesperson said they also installed their ultra-cold freezer unit.

The vaccine –if properly stored in subzero freezers — can be kept for up to six months . They are viable for just a few weeks under normal refrigeration, according to Lt. Col. Jonathon Ishikawa from the State Department of Defense.

The Department of Health said that more than 35,000 front line workers and another 35,000 nursing home staff and residents will be among the first to be vaccinated.

Two doses of the vaccine are needed for it to be effective, with the second does administered roughly three to four weeks after the first.

Chang said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting with the registration process.

“There’s a website called the Vams website so anybody that’s gonna get their vaccination will log into it. It’s a registration system so they’ll put their name and other info that the government needs to collect, schedule their time and location that they’d like to get their vaccine,” Chang explained.

He said the staff at Queens Medical Center will be mobilized similarly to how flu vaccinations are conducted.

Kona Community Hospital on Hawaii Island completed a successful mock vaccination trial run on Thursday, Dec. 10, according to Employee Health and Infection Prevention Director Lisa Downing.

‘”Employees from registration, nursing, education and IT all took part in the mock clinic. This allowed us to identify a few gaps and tighten up our processes,” Downing said.

The state has ordered 81,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine so far.