Hospitals and care homes across state ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vaccination hubs are making their way to hospitals across the state.

The Hawaii Department of Health and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii are working with hospitals in each county to establish vaccination hubs in efforts to ensure independent healthcare providers and their staff can obtain the first dosage of their vaccine this month.

The vaccinations hub sites include:

Kauai

Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

Honolulu

Adventist Health Castle

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children

Pali Momi Medical Center

Straub Medical Center

The Queen’s Medical Center- Punchbowl and West Oahu.

Maui

Maui Memorial Medical Center

Molokai General Hospital

Lanai Community Hospital

Hawaii Island

Hilo Medical Center

Kona Community Hospital

North Hawaii Community Hospital

Independent healthcare providers and their staff who have not yet received a vaccination are encouraged to complete an online survey here.

If healthcare providers have a Kaiser Permanente health plan and prefer to have their vaccines administered at Kaiser, they may schedule an appointment at Kaiser’s Honolulu or Waipio clinic by calling 432-2000, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital will also be extending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to all community healthcare providers and their staff members who work with patients.

The hospital asks interested participants to elect a representative from their healthcare organization to submit a Healthcare Provider Vaccination Request form via email atQNHCHVaccine@queens.org.

The form can be found here.

Similarly, the Plaza Assisted Living is preparing select locations to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents. The first set of COVID-19 vaccine doses are scheduled to be administered on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. at The Plaza Kaneohe

1 p.m. at The Plaza Waikiki

Vaccinations are also tentatively scheduled to be administered on Friday at 8:30 am at The Plaza Pearl City and at 1 p.m. at The Plaza Moanalua.