Honolulu’s next tier could be proposed by end of month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu mayor acknowledges the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down on Oahu, but he is still cautious about moving onto the next reopening phase.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi considers proposing that the City should move into Tier Three once the incubation period for the virus passes from possible super-spreader events. Those include gatherings from last Sunday’s big game and Valentine’s Day.

“I pretty much agreed with the state that we would wait in advanced until we can clear those hurdles,” Blangiardi said. “Felt like we are safe by keeping it towards the ladder part of February to make a proposal to ease the restrictions.”

The next tier would allow up to groups of ten to socialize and gather at beaches and trails. This change would also double the number of people that restaurants could accommodate per table.

The Department of Health’s COVID tracker averages 50 new daily cases and a test positivity rate of 1.8% in Honolulu County for the last 14 days.

“We are averaging less than 50. To move to Tier Three we have to be for two weeks an average of 50 or less, with a 2.5% positivity rate,” Blangiardi said. “Right now, four days into it, we’re there and I am hoping for the best. Keep in mind that each and every day more and more people are getting vaccinated.”

Kupuna 75 years or older, medical staff and frontline essential workers currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Queens Health Systems reports having vaccinated more than 48,000 people in its mass vaccination sites.

Hawaii Pacific Health reported, as of Wednesday, Feb. 11, staff had given nearly 50,000 shots in its facilities. More than 35,000 of those vaccinations were given at Pier Two.

Blangiardi said, “I had just finished visiting the vaccination site at Pier Two by Hawaii Pacific Health and so blown away with how thorough a job they’re doing down there.”

The DOH and the governor will ultimately have the final say if and when Honolulu may move to the next phase.