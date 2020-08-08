Honolulu zoo will remain open during new COVID-19 restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo wants to remind you that it will remain open under the new “Act With Care – Do Not Gather” Order issued by Governor David Ige on Thursday, August 6.

On Friday, the zoo shared that added steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all visitors. These include mandatory face coverings (except for children under 5, those with medical conditions, and while in predetermined areas), physical distance markers at exhibits as well as ushers to moderate and limit the number of visitors allowed in certain sections of the zoo at one time.

For more on information on this, visit their website.

