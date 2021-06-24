Honolulu Zoo will offer free admission Saturday to pre-registered coronavirus vaccine recipients

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday, June 26, and will offer free admission to anyone who pre-registers.

Anyone 12 and older will be eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine at Hawaii Pacific Health’s Vax Squad Bus, which will be parked in the Honolulu Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Those who are 18 and older can choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead. Officials say both vaccine options will be free of charge and Health Department nurses will answer questions on site.

“We are very happy to partner with the State Department of Health, Hawai‘i Pacific Health, and for the support from the Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Police Department and the Hawai‘i National Guard in this effort to get more of our community vaccinated. As zoo animals and household pets can contract COVID-19 from humans, it is very important for everyone to get vaccinated to protect our animals and those who care for our animals.” Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo director

The public can pre-register by clicking here or calling (808)-462-5460 to receive complimentary admission on Saturday. Anyone who pre-registers is asked to report to Gate 6 on Monsarrat Avenue, not the front entrance.

There will also be local music and prize giveaways at the Honolulu Zoo on Saturday. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are welcome but officials say individuals who walk in will need to pay for admission to enter the zoo.

Vaccine recipients are asked to bring a picture ID, insurance card and face mask that must be worn at all times. Anyone between 12 and 17 years old will need to be accompanied by a guardian or parent.