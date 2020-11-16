Honolulu Zoo returning to 7-day schedule on Nov. 17

The Honolulu Zoo will be open seven days a week again starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Zoo had been operating on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule since June 5.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo will be open seven days a week again starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Zoo had been operating on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule since June 5.

The Zoo’s safety protocols are still in effect for workers and visitors, including mandatory face coverings except for children under the age of five and those with medical conditions.

There are also physical distancing markers at exhibits and ushers to limit the number of visitors allowed in certain sections of the Zoo at one time.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement on Nov. 15, saying the Zoo is a great place for families to go during a pandemic.

“As we approach the holidays, the zoo is a great and safe place, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for families to take their children where they can be outdoors, enjoy nature, and learn about the many endangered animals living at the zoo, all while practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.” honolulu mayor kirk caldwell

The Honolulu Zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting on Nov. 15. For more information, visit their website.