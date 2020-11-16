HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo will be open seven days a week again starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Zoo had been operating on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule since June 5.
The Zoo’s safety protocols are still in effect for workers and visitors, including mandatory face coverings except for children under the age of five and those with medical conditions.
There are also physical distancing markers at exhibits and ushers to limit the number of visitors allowed in certain sections of the Zoo at one time.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement on Nov. 15, saying the Zoo is a great place for families to go during a pandemic.
The Honolulu Zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting on Nov. 15. For more information, visit their website.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Honolulu Zoo returning to 7-day schedule on Nov. 17
- Tua Tagovailoa now 3-0 as NFL starter as Dolphins top Chargers
- Post Game Notes: Rainbow Warriors tie program record with 15 tackles for loss in defeat at San Diego State
- Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
- Maryknoll School investigating COVID exposure in faculty members, reverting back to distance learning