Honolulu Zoo opens, despite governor’s latest orders saying not to

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo opened its doors to members for a trial run, despite the governor’s latest proclamation which orders zoos and other attractions to remain closed.

The Honolulu Zoo Society invited members to the zoo on May 14, 15, and 16. The invitation said it was a way to reintroduce animals to guests.

The City told KHON2 in a statement:

“The managing director has asked all City facilities that are public-facing to start opening up, provided that strict safety, physical distancing, and sanitation measures are in place. The zoo is a City facility and considered part of City government which is an essential service; it does not require a state exemption to open.”

THE LATEST ON KHON2