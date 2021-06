HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you still need to get vaccinated, the health department is holding a vaccination clinic this weekend at the Honolulu Zoo.

The clinic is scheduled on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer shot will be offered.

Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.

You don’t need to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed, and best of all — you’ll get free admission to the Zoo that day!