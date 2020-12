HONOLULU (KHON2) — A virtual Christmas with the Animals event will be streamed live on the Honolulu Zoo’s Facebook page and the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Youtube channel on Christmas day at 2 p.m.

You can watch Santa’s little helpers build gifts for the animals, and then the animals enjoying them.

The Honolulu Zoo will be closed on Christmas day.