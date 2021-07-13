Honolulu Zoo holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, July 16, to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who received their first shot on June 26.

Make sure to bring your vaccination card that you received at your first appointment. Individuals ages 12 and older are eligible, and those seeking to get their first shot are also welcome.

The clinic is being conducted as a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the state Department of Health and Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH).

HPH’s Vax Squad bus will be parked at the zoo on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clients receiving their first dose will be able to choose between the Pfizer (12 years and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 years and older) COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to pre-register or call (808)-462-5460.

Guests heading to the vaccination site should report to Gate 6 on Monsarrat Avenue instead of the front entrance. Those who get vaccinated will receive complimentary admission to the zoo.

Make sure to bring a photo ID, insurance card and a face mask to be worn at all times.