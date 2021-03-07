Honolulu Zoo extends hours to 3 p.m. daily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo extends its hours.

Starting Monday, March 8, it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The grounds of the zoo close at 4 p.m.

Since November, the zoo has been open daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the grounds closing at 3:30 p.m.

The zoo does have coronavirus guidelines that everyone must follow including mandatory face coverings, social distancing, and restrictions on how many people can be at certain parts of the zoo at once.

The Honolulu Zoo has 800 animals and 80 workers in the 42-acre zoo.