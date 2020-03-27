Honolulu YMCA extends Grab-and-Go free meal distribution for kids through April 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu YMCA will extend its grab-and-go meal distribution program for kids through April 3.

Since March 23, the YMCA has been distributing free meals to children in need, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at five sites.

The YMCA distribution sites are in addition to the Hawaii public school sites announced by the Department of Education that are providing breakfast and lunch.

The free meals will be prepared, individually packaged and distributed under the sanitation and safe hygiene guidelines of the CDC. Adults picking up meals must be accompanied by their children. The five pick-up and go; or drive through distribution sites will be stationed outside of the following facilities are:

Melemanu Recreation Center (Note this a new site and replaces Kipapa Elementary School where meals are being distributed through Friday, March 27.)

98-2031 Waikalani Place

Mililani, HI 96789

Puohala Elementary

45-233 Kulauli Street

Kaneohe, HI 96744

Kalihi Valley International Bike Program

1638 Kamehameha IV Road

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Palolo Valley Homes

2170 Ahe Street

Nuuanu YMCA

1441 Pali Highway

To make a monetary donation, email kvanduyne@ymcahonolulu.org. Monetary donations can also be made online at https://www.ymcahonolulu.org/donate.