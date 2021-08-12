Honolulu YMCA employees, volunteers required to fully vaccinate or test weekly for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Employees and program volunteers at the YMCA of Honolulu will be required to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Friday, Oct. 1.

“Our new requirement was issued to help protect the health, safety and welfare of our communities in response to the highly contagious delta variant that creates a higher risk of infection, especially for those who are not vaccinated,” said Greg Waibel, president and CEO of the YMCA of Honolulu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

These new requirements follow Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation on Friday, Aug. 5, that will require all state and city and county employees be vaccinated or get regularly tested for coronavirus by Monday, Aug. 16.

Kaiser Permanente and the YMCA of Honolulu are working together to prepare free vaccine clinics for the public at the Miliani and Nu’uanu YMCA locations.

A vaccine clinic at the Mililani YMCA is scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The clinics at the Nu’uanu YMCA will occur on three separate Mondays on Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4. All three clinics will run between 1 p.m and 4 p.m.