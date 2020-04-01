Honolulu USPS employee tests positive for Covid-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the U.S. Postal Service, an employee at the Honolulu mail processing & distribution facility recently tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

USPS is in the process of reaching out to local public health officials and will follow the guidance they provide. USPS says, “We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Honolulu mail processing facility, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

Under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

USPS says, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Out of an abundance of caution, the USPS is enhancing and supplementing their current cleaning protocols using disinfectants within the mail processing facility.