Honolulu to remain in Tier 3 for one more month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu will remain in Tier 3, the Blangiardi administration announced on Thursday. Mayor Blangiardi met with Governor Ige to discuss the vaccination numbers and daily coronavirus counts. During that discussion, it was agreed that Honolulu would remain in Tier 3 for four more weeks.

Blangiardi urged eligible Oahu residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, stating that vaccination counts could “play an increasingly significant role in Tier movements.”

“The health of O‘ahu’s residents and economy are directly tied to the resistance of our island community to the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “With vaccine available on a walk-in basis at numerous locations on O‘ahu, and the vaccine approved for people age 12 and older starting next week, all non-vaccinated residents should get vaccinated now. The opening of O‘ahu’s economy depends on a high percentage of our resident population obtaining immunity. We are aiming at a minimum target of 70% of all residents being fully vaccinated. The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can protect our resident population and reopen O‘ahu’s economy.”

For vaccination locations and more information please visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration/