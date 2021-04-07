Honolulu to remain in Tier 3 after mayor, governor reach agreement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi came to an agreement on Wednesday, April 7, confirming the City and County of Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the reopening strategy for the next four weeks.

The mayor had previously said he was against going back to Tier 2.

Mayor Blangiardi said, he is thankful for Gov. Ige’s support in allowing Honolulu to remain in Tier 3.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for his support and allowing the community to stay in Tier 3, which has a profound impact on our businesses, families and community. We are focused on the broader definition of health and I believe moving back to Tier 2 at this point would have had a tremendous negative impact on the overall health and economic recovery, including the impacts on livelihoods, jobs and mental and emotional health.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

The mayor says officials will decide over the next four weeks if Honolulu will be forced to move back to Tier 2.

“The next four weeks are critical in determining if we can continue in Tier 3 or are forced to take a step backwards. We need the community to help guide the cause and prevent the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying physically distanced and getting the vaccine if you are able to. The more people being vaccinated brings us that much closer to a day when we can eliminate the tier system altogether, but we must have community support, so please continue practicing the safety measures that have made Hawai‘i the best in the country in terms of low case counts, positivity rate, hospitalizations and mortality rate.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Permitted outdoor youth supports will still be allowed to resume on Monday, April 12, along with permitted outdoor adult league sports on Monday, April 19.

Residents can call the City information hotline at (808)-768-2489 or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov for questions and more information.