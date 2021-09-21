Honolulu to launch second COVID testing site at Waikiki Shell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu will launch a second COVID-19 testing site at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell starting Wednesday, Sept. 22, in coordination with Nomi Health.

The Waikiki Shell testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, Sept. 24, before opening daily Monday through Friday during the same hours starting Monday, Sept. 27.

The City and County of Honolulu also operates a COVID testing site at the Blaisdell Arena.

The Waikiki Shell testing site will offer the Binax Now or CareStart rapid antigen tests as well as a PCR nasal swab — all of which are free and meet the requirements of the Safe Access Oahu program.

Results from the rapid antigen tests will be available within an hour and the PCR swabs will deliver results within 24 to 48 hours. Patients need to register online to book appointments that are available every five minutes. A QR code will be sent after registration and the patient will be advised to bring a valid ID to the site. Insurance will not be required.

“Last week, we completed nearly 3,500 COVID-19 drive-through tests at the Blaisdell Arena and look forward to brisk drive-through traffic at the site. We recently opened our Hilo testing site at Waiakea Center on the Big Island and have plans for a total of seven testing sites on Oahu by Oct. 1.” Mark Newman, Nomi Health co-founder and CEO

Patients will receive their test results through a text message to the cell phone they provided upon registration. Binax Now rapid test recipients will have the option to wait for their results and speak to a clinician if they have questions.

The Waikiki Shell testing site will be inside the entrance to the main gates and free parking will be available at the Kapiolani Park parking lot at 2805 Monsarrat Ave. Nomi Health also plans to introduce a Kupuna (60+) Line and Healthcare Workers Line at the testing site.

Nomi Health is coordinating testing and paying for its costs — every patient will be tested for free.

The direct healthcare company has coordinated COVID testing and vaccination efforts across the U.S. and currently conducts testing on Oahu and the Big Island.

Call (808)-207-5459 for more information or click here to make an appointment at the Waikiki Shell or Blaisdell Arena testing sites.