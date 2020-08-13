Honolulu taxi driver charged for allegedly breaking 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A taxi driver was charged for allegedly violating the 14-day quarantine order, according to the Department of the Attorney General.
Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Dept. of the Attorney Genera arrested 41-year-old Hassan Yusef Mohamoud on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Officials said an anonymous caller reported that Mohamoud, who had an exemption as a taxi driver, was violating his exemption by conducting non-exempt personal business.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, it was the final day of his mandatory quarantine period. Agents say that he went shopping at a shopping center in Windward Oahu.
He was booked and charged. His bail was set at $2,000.
