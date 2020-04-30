Honolulu starting to reopen, certain businesses to reopen Friday

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that certain businesses will be allowed to open with limitations on O‘ahu according to his amended and restated Stay at Home/Work From Home Order, Emergency Order No. 2020-09. This Order is effective from 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 through 4:30 p.m. on May 18. The City and County of Honolulu will continue to work with the Governor along with other county mayors, on the relaxing of Honolulu’s stay at home order going forward.

“We’d like to thank the governor and the other county mayors for meeting and working with us on this amended and restated emergency order,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Together, we are determining how we can keep everyone in our state safe. Together, we are taking the first steps towards a more open way of life. Getting people back to work is a priority right now and we will continue to make decisions based on all available data and sound science.”



Changes to the amended Stay at Home Order add the limited reopening of certain designated businesses and operations such as:

· Certain real estate services. All real property sales and management activities must be accomplished by remote/electronic means whenever possible. Restrictions and permitted real estate services are outlined in Emergency Order No. 2020-09;

· New and used car and truck dealerships – sales and leasing activities (with restrictions);

· Automated service providers. Service providers that do not require human interaction between the service provider and the customer, including for example, fully automated car washes;

· Mobile service providers. Businesses that provide service on a mobile bases in which no human interaction between the service provider and the customer, including, but not limited to, mobile pet grooming and car washing/detailing businesses;

· Services provided on a one-one-one bases. Businesses that provide services such as private tutoring, certain music instrument lessons, etc., on a one-on-one basis, that comply with social distancing requirements;

· Public and private golf courses within the City operating in accordance with the guidelines set forth in the Professional Golfers’ Association’s “Procedures for Reintroduction to the Game and Business of Golf” as may be updated/amended.

Grave site visits are also being added as an Essential Activity.



All of the added reopening of certain businesses are with limitations.



The restated Stay at Home Order incorporates prior orders, including but not limited to, ordering all individuals living within the City to stay at their place of residence except for Essential Activities, Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses, mandating employees and visitors of Essential Businesses to wear a non-medical grade face covering mandate, and the ban of all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.