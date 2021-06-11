Honolulu restaurants not included in modified Tier 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tier 4 does not change anything when it comes to restaurants.

There are no capacity limits for food establishments, but they must still keep tables six feet apart. They have asked for that to be reduced to three feet.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says they are happy to see the restrictions eased, but wonders why they must keep social distancing when large gatherings are permitted and masks are not required outside.

“What we really need is we need three-foot distancing at our tables, because then we can bring more people and the waits go from an hour to 15 minutes. And as the sales go up in those areas, we’re able to reach out and hire more people.” Gregory Maples, Hawaii Restaurant Association chairman

Restaurants are still not allowed to host groups with more than ten individuals per party.

“We’re causing the people that live here to live under such restrictions until we get to 70%,” Maples said, “I hope we get there. I want us to get there. But to stretch this thing out until September, I was doing the math in my mind last time, like 18, 19, 20 months of emergency proclamations unacceptable. Unacceptable.”

KHON2 asked Mayor Blangiardi why restaurants were not included in his modifications, he said, the Health Department asked him to wait until more of Hawaii’s population is fully vaccinated before making any changes.