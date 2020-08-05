Honolulu resident arrested for violating mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu resident was arrested yesterday for violating mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine.

Ivette Rosales, 29, of Honolulu, returned to Oahu on July 21.

She was seen leaving her home to go jogging and shopping on six days starting on July 22.

She allegedly moved out of her place-of-quarantine, on Sunday, and did not inform authorities, thereby violating her quarantine order.

Rosales was booked, charged, and bail was set at $2,000.

She is the 26th person to be arrested by Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Dept. of the Attorney General for quarantine violations.

