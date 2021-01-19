Honolulu prosecutor motions to drop charges against US surgeon general

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020 file photo Surgeon General Jerome Adams, appears before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP,File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prosecutor’s office submitted a motion on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to drop the charges against the U.S. surgeon general and his aid for allegedly violating Honolulu’s emergency orders in August, 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and his aid Dennis Anderson-Villaluz were cited for allegedly entering Oahu’s Kualoa Regional Park to take photos while the park was closed under the mayor’s emergency order. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, justice would not be achieved by pursuing the charges.

“A prosecutor’s paramount goal is to do justice. After a careful review of the facts and law in this case, I have determined that further prosecution of this matter would not achieve that goal. This office’s resources are better spent prosecuting other offenses, including serious violations of the Mayor’s emergency orders that pose a real threat to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

The surgeon general pled not guilty to the charges in November, 2020, and said he was not aware that the park was closed.

The motion to dismiss the charges is pending before the First Circuit Court.