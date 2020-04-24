Live Now
Honolulu police issued nearly 8,000 warnings for the stay at home order on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department continues to enforce the stay-at-home order.

HPD officers have issued nearly 8,000 warnings, nearly 3,500 citations, and made 112 arrests.

Those cited could face up to a 5,000 fine and or a year in jail.

