Honolulu police issued 45 fireworks citations, one arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite all the illegal aerials that could be seen for miles, Honolulu police say from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 they issued 45 citations and made one arrest.

Last year, they made 96 citations and arrested three juveniles.

The year before that 76 citations were issued, and two adults and one juvenile were arrested.