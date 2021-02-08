Honolulu police issue 185 coronavirus related warnings on the day of the Big Game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Governor Josh Green says the Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 positivity rate is probably the lowest we’ve seen in a couple of months.

It’s a good sign especially coming out of the big surge we saw after the holidays.

Health officials are hoping the numbers won’t start creeping up in a couple of weeks following gatherings during the Big Game.

“So everything is trended downward,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “People are getting vaccinated. Super Bowl is thank god behind us. And you know, now it’s time to prepare for the next football season and everyone vaccinated.”

Honolulu police say they issued 185 COVID-19 related warnings on Feb. 7, 2021 along with 17 other citations and arrests.