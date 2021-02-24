Honolulu Police Department’s COVID-19 enforcement hotline closes at end of February

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department will be closing its COVID-19 enforcement hotline and email at the end of the month.

HPD made the announcement on their social media accounts on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The hotline and email will officially close on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.

Since opening in August, the hotline has received 32,471 phone calls and emails, with nearly 10,000 contacts about COVID-related violations. The rest were requests for general information.

HPD officers assigned to the COVID-19 enforcement team received about 100 phone calls and 15 emails daily to respond to complaints about emergency order violations. In recent weeks, the numbers have decreased to an average of 10 calls and one or two emails daily.

The public should call 911 to report COVID-19 violations after Feb. 28.

