Honolulu Police Department urges safe driving over Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are also urged drive responsibly this holiday weekend.

Honolulu police say officers will be cracking down.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

HPD is currently holding sign-waving events across the island.

Their message is there are no excuses.

That includes not drinking and driving, not speeding, and not being distracted while driving.

“The big takeaway for this weekend is it’s, our hospitals are already taxed enough as it is,” said Capt. James Slayter, HPD Traffic Division. “With all the other mess that’s going on, let’s not compound the problem with more senseless and preventable collisions.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

HPD will be conducting impaired driver checkpoints and other traffic enforcement at unannounced times and locations this holiday weekend.