Honolulu police arrest Canadian tourist for violating quarantine

Coronavirus

Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu police have arrested another person for violating quarantine.

Ming Zhu Mou, a 46-year-old Canadian tourist, was arrested on July 20 for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Mou arrived in Honolulu last week, and authorities say that her building manager warned her multiple times that she was required to isolate in her unit.

The building manager also repeatedly took photos of Mou leaving her room.

