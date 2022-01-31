Honolulu opens second isolation, quarantine facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the recent rise of COVID-19 positive cases, the City and County of Honolulu opened its second isolation and quarantine facility in Ewa Beach, on Monday, Jan. 31.

We are opening this facility out of an abundance of caution, however we remain optimistic that the Omicron variant has peaked with an anticipated decline in the need for isolation and quarantine resources in the near future,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We will continue to monitor the current conditions and consult with our leaders in healthcare as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The facility is part of the West Loch Modular housing project — the first stacked modular project, according to the City. The total cost of this project is $21 million.

The three-story building is equipped with 26 units for isolation and quarantine with the ability to expand to more than 50 units in the future.

According to the City, this facility will provide added capacity to the City’s isolation and quarantine facility currently available at Harbor Arms in Aiea.

Each unit is fully furnished and has its own kitchen and bathroom,” said Director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Deparment Dr. Jim Ireland. “The building was originally built as affordable hosoing for individuals and couples of O’ahu at or below 50% of the area median income and is slated to open after its use as an isolation and quarantine facility.”

If individuals need to stay at the facility, they may call the Aloha United Way at 211.