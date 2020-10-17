Honolulu offering free COVID-19 testing at Waikiki Shell, Kapolei Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is offering free walk-thru COVID-19 testing at Kapolei Hale and the Waikiki Shell on Oct. 17.

Those who wish to participate must pre-register online and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis at the testing site. Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is asked to print out their registration voucher and bring it to the test site with a valid State I.D.

Priority will be given to visitor industry workers and employees of the City and County of Honolulu.

Waikiki Shell testing will be at 2805 Monsarrat Ave. in front of the ticket booth.

Kapolei Hale testing will be at 1000 Uluohia St. on the grass area on the Mauka side of the building.

This series of testing began on Oct. 16 and is using the remaining surge testing kits from August.

The city says its goal is to complete 28,000 tests by the end of November. Locations and dates for future testing sites will be announced in the coming weeks.

