Honolulu Museum of Art Reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another popular attraction on Oahu is reopening on Thursday, July 16.

The Honolulu Museum of Art will once again welcome visitors after being closed for nearly four months.

A number of new safeguards are now in place including, timed entrance, contactless payment options and one way gallery paths to regulate the flow of visitors.

Masks are also mandatory.

The museum will now only be open Thursday through Sunday, but with extended hours.

Through September 11, admission will be free for Hawaii residents every Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.