Honolulu Mayor’s stay-at-home order begins before statewide proclamation

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s stay-at-home emergency order started Monday afternoon and will tentatively continue until the end of April. It also aligns with the Governor’s recent proclamation in terms of exemptions.

Exceptions for certain essential activities and businesses and government services include:

-getting medical supplies or medicine

-visiting a doctor

-going grocery shopping

-and you can go outside to do outdoor activities like running or hiking at locations allowed by law.

If you’re going to go outside, you will need to comply with the social distancing requirements.

Essential businesses include:

-healthcare operations

-grocery stores

-places that provide food, shelter, and social services

-gas stations

-and banks

If you violate this order, it will be considered a misdemeanor with fines of up to $5,000 up to a year in jail, or both.

“I don’t think you’re going to see HPD going in and pulling people over and asking them for proof of where they are going,” said Mayor Caldwell. “There’s going to be very little need for police to cite anyone. We are in the education period now. We are answering questions which are helping people decide what they can and cannot do. I think there could be some warnings.”

Mayor Mike Victorino earlier announced a similar order for Maui County that also goes into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. The county makes it clear what places are required to close such as:

-bars and nightclubs

-public gathering venues

-tourist attractions

-gyms

-and county parks

Over on Kauai, Mayor Derek Kawakami said on Facebook Kauai-specific exemptions will be announced as needed during the coming days. The islandwide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. still remains.

Hawaii County previously allowed places like restaurants and bars to make their own decision to open or close, as long as they explain how they’ll minimize risk. Mayor Harry Kim says the Governor’s latest announcement brings cohesion among the different counties. But he says he wanted to see if they could review the definition of essential businesses.

“I felt that some of the stores that are classified as nonessential and therefore subject to more additional hardship as far as financial, I thought we were going to hurt them badly where it was not necessary. That’s the kind of input I wanted to make and I made it, said Mayor Kim.

The city has set up a hotline where residents can call at 768-CITY and email questions at covidresponse@honolulu.gov about the changes from COVID-19. Email is preferred.