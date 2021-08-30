Honolulu mayor to unveil COVID vaccine passport plan for restaurants, other businesses

People in line to eat at Marukami Udon in Waikiki in July 2021. (KHON2)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to announce the new Safe Access Oahu program at 1 p.m. Monday. The program aims to help protect businesses, employees and customers.

The mayor hinted at the announcement last week that would require bars, restaurants and gyms to ask customers for proof of vaccination. Blangiardi said he wants people on Oahu to have a choice.

After discussing with cities that have already started a vaccine passport pilot program, he said there were adverse economic impacts in areas where there was no option for a pre-test.

“Really urging for vaccinations but at the same time requiring the workers to be tested weekly which has not gone on up till now, so that’s one of the things that we’re going to do, but we’ll talk more about that on Monday,” Blangiardi said.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association polled about 120 restaurants. Some were in favor of a vaccine passport, but restaurants in zip codes with low vaccination rates were very concerned.

One area that could be impacted is Oahu’s North Shore, which is less than 45% vaccinated.

The new program is expected to take effect in a few weeks.