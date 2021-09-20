Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to unveil new COVID response plan that will add more flexibility

FILE – People wait in long lines at the City COVID-19 testing site at the Honolulu airport, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the new Safe Oahu Response Plan, which updates the current tier system.

The mayor will also be talking about developments with the large gathering restriction.

Since Aug. 25, large gatherings on Oahu have been scaled back to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, following an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases linked to community spread. The City said the suspension would be in place for 28 days through Wednesday, Sept. 22. It may be extended based on conditions and impacts to medical providers. Click here for examples of gatherings that are suspended.

On that list is University of Hawaii (UH) sporting events for the 2021-2022 season. City officials notified the university on Aug. 20 that fans would not be allowed at UH’s season-opening events due to the state’s surge in coronavirus cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. Prior to that announcement, UH had plans to allow vaccinated fans while also enforcing a mandatory mask wearing.

The next home football game for UH will be on Oct. 2 against Fresno State. That game will come after the conclusion of the current limit on social gatherings, however, the regulations could be extended based on current conditions. The mayor called it a fluid situation.

“All is not lost for the fall sports season, but we are urging people to get vaccinated now,” Blangiardi said last month.

Since Sept. 13, all customers have been required to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues on Oahu. The changes are part of the Safe Access Oahu program, which will be in place for 60 days. Click here for a list of businesses impacted by the emergency order.

“We don’t want a lockdown, but we need to all work together to ensure we don’t have to do that, and this is a good, safe way to get it done,” Blangiardi said in his announcement.

The mayor said the new Safe Oahu Response Plan will allow more flexibility to adjust to current conditions.