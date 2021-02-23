Oahu will move to Tier 3 on Thursday as COVID-19 case numbers remain low

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents and businesses will soon see some changes to tier restrictions, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced during Tuesday’s news conference.

Oahu will shift to Tier 3 on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Last week, Blangiardi said Honolulu would have to maintain a seven-day average case count between 20 and 49 to move into Tier 3, with a positivity rate between 1% and 2.49%.

“For the past several weeks we’ve had the best numbers in the nation: the instances of disease, number of deaths, people in hospitals,” Blangiardi said on Feb. 18. “We’ve got to reward the public.”

Blangiardi said he was waiting for the incubation period from the Super Bowl to pass before making any changes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Hawaii Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 27,270. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The state death toll now stands at 431.

Oahu has been stuck in Tier 2 of the Reopening Strategy since October 2020.

For more details on the mayor’s Honolulu Reopening Strategy, click here.