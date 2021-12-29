Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to discuss COVID ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

FILE – New Year’s Eve fireworks may be enjoyable for the human residents of Hawaii, but they are very disturbing for the animals.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a media availability at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 recommendations ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Hawaii continues to see quadruple digits in coronavirus cases, with the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reporting 1,561 new cases and three new deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Last week, the mayor said he does not plan to shut things down despite the surge in cases. He said it’s about everyone taking “personal responsibility” and continues to encourage vaccinations and booster shots as the best line of defense against the virus.

“We’re up against something now that’s not going away,” Blangiardi said during a news conference on Dec. 23. “Our anticipation on a going forward basis is these case counts will continue to grow. We’ve got to deal with that as a matter of reality.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, Dec. 29, told KHON2 that to help deal with the increase in cases and emergency workers being out, more than 700 healthcare workers are coming to the state next week to help. He says mostly nurses and respiratory therapists have been scheduled to come in.

He shared this message ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations: Celebrate safely.

“Celebrate with your family, exclusively if you can, or your closest friends, meaning your bubble, exclusively if you can,” Green said. “Also, the right standard is make sure everyone who comes to your party has had their shots and is boosted and everyone wears a mask indoors, especially if they have not been fully protected.”

Green adds that those who are vaccinated and boosted don’t have much to worry about because “the only people who are getting severely sick and ending up in the intensive care unit appear to be over 60 who are not fully protected with three shots.”