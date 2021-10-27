Blangiardi to detail phased reopening plan that eases COVID restrictions for managed events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Oahu.

The mayor will be detailing a phased reopening plan that lifts restrictions for indoor and outdoor managed events, including seated entertainment, interactive events and road races.

Earlier this month, Gov. David Ige and the mayor announced loosened restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to drop, allowing attendance at sports games, weddings, concerts and other events.

Below are the current rules in place on Oahu:

OUTDOOR SPORTS, CONCERTS

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 13, outdoor seated entertainment events, including sports arenas and concert venues, are allowed at 50% capacity or up to 1,000 people, whichever is smaller. Attendees must be vaccinated, masked and physically distanced. Other than water, no food or beverages are allowed.

The governor worked with the University of Hawaii (UH) to allow up to 1,000 people at Ching Stadium when the Rainbow Warriors hosted New Mexico State on Saturday, Oct. 23. It was the first time the new stadium will have fans in the stands.

RACES & TRIATHLONS

Effective Oct. 13, road races and triathlons are allowed up to 500 vaccinated participants, and staggered starts of groups with no more than 25 people. Golf tournaments will be allowed with vaccinated participants. The Safe Access Oahu program is required if dining at the golf course.

That means the Honolulu Marathon will happen in person on Sunday, Dec. 12. Blangiardi previously said it would be a “major signal” to the community that “we’re back.”

INDOOR EVENTS

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 20, indoor seated entertainment venues are allowed at 50% capacity or up to 500 vaccinated attendees, whichever is smaller. Attendees must be vaccinated, masked and physically distanced. Other than water, no food or beverages are allowed.

OUTDOOR WEDDINGS & FUNERALS

Effective Oct. 20, outdoor interactive events, such as weddings and funerals, are allowed at 50% capacity or up to 150 attendees (vaccinated) and staff (vaccinated or tested), whichever is smaller. Food and beverages are allowed, as is masked mingling and interaction.

Indoor weddings will still be capped at 10 people.

In late September, Ige met with Hawaii wedding industry leaders to discuss how they can work with him to allow people to get married and keep everyone safe while restrictions are in place. The wedding industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, forcing them to shut down several times since 2020.

Expanding capacity at indoor weddings could be part of Blangiardi’s announcement on Wednesday.

SERVING ALCOHOL

Since Sept. 13, restaurants and bars could not serve alcohol after 10 p.m. The liquor commission has been investigating businesses suspected of violating the rules. Effective immediately, the last call for alcohol will be extended to midnight at bars and restaurants with a valid liquor license.

NO CHANGES IN GATHERING SIZES FOR ALL OTHER EVENTS

Current rules limit events to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors through Tuesday, Oct. 19. The suspension of large gatherings has been in place since Aug. 25 as part of Safe Access Oahu, which Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi later rebranded as the Safe Oahu Response Plan for the extension. The indoor mask mandate also remains the same.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Department of Health reported 184 coronavirus cases and one new death. The state stands at 71% of vaccinated residents. For a in-depth breakdown of the numbers, click here.