HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he hopes to return safely to Honolulu Hale after he tested positive for COVID-19. He completed his isolation period.

He returns to the office on Tuesday, April 19.

Blangiardi said he was feeling sluggish on Tuesday, April 12, so he took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning. The result was positive for COVID-19. He reported his symptoms were mild since he got his booster shot.

“I had an occasional cough, an occasional sneeze, kind of a runny nose,” said Blangiardi. “Candidly if I didn’t know about COVID or if we didn’t know about COVID. I would’ve thought I just had a cold. I feel fortunate. I think the challenge of this whole thing was to stay home for five days.”

He was scheduled to get his second booster on Saturday. He plans to get the second booster when his doctor has cleared him to do so.