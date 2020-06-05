Gov. approves Honolulu Mayor’s request to open almost everything in June, bars included

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he’s sent a request to the Governor seeking to reopen just about everything else that remains shut down.

Some as early as Friday, June 5, but most, including bars, by June 19.

They include:

Education and care facilities (private education, adult care, special needs care facilities),

Indoor attractions (theaters, museums, arcades, bowling alleys, etc.),

Outdoor organized team sports (two phases, with phase 1 beginning June 19),

Fitness facilities (spaces for yoga, barre classes, hula hālau, etc.),

Bars.

Film and TV Production (June 5)

KHON2 learned that the governor signed off on it Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman from the Governor’s Office says that Mayor Caldwell’s latest draft was received Wednesday afternoon. She said:

“Gov. Ige signed the order this afternoon, provided that reconsideration be given to limiting gatherings to 100 individuals outdoors (versus 249) and 50 individuals indoors. The intent of this proviso is to prevent super-spreader situations in which large numbers of people are unknowingly exposed to the virus.”

Mayor Caldwell says it’s a significant order, with a lot of detail and guidelines.

“Some of the things we are going to open up early are good first tests for how do we open up to visitors coming from outside of Hawaii,” said Mayor Caldwell. “After that what’s basically left are large events, large sporting events where there’s a lot of spectators. Large entertainment events, lots of spectators, and perhaps there’s a way in the not-too-distant future to address those too.”

“They want to go to work. They want to start making some money and get going. Let’s get this thing going,” said Don Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Honolulu.

He says he and his staff are excited to re-open and are ready for the lunch and dinner reservations they have on Friday.

“We had to move some tables around and work out the social distancing and everything. Just the cleaning everything, wiping everything down, and constant cleaning and sanitizing. It will be interesting,” said Murphy.

THE LATEST ON KHON2